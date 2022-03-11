Salida Hospital District recently announced the candidates running in the upcoming board election.
Board members Debbie Farrell, Dr. Harry Payton and Tom Eve, who are all term limited after eight years, will complete their terms in May.
Those running for one of the three available three-year term seats are: Rick Carroll, Bill Alderton, Dean Edwards, Lydia Segal and Adam Martinez.
Edwards has served on the board as an appointee since June, following the resignation of board member Jean Moltz.
Susan Dunn is running unopposed for the one-year term seat.
The board election will be held May 3.
