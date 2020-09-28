Tres Litros Beer Company is requesting conditional use approval for a downtown street patio to be placed on E Street in front of the establishment.
The proposed patio is 9 feet by 27 feet.
The City of Salida’s planning commission will hold a public hearing on the request at its regular meeting tonight.
People can register for the meeting at attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277.
No new business is on the agenda.
