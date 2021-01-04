Chaffee County Commissioners will consider three issues at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the first to regarding residential construction within the airport overlay district and the second and third extending the ban on retail and medical marijuana facilities within the unincorporated county.
Their meeting will be held via Zoom. To attend log on to http://www.chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
Until land use code can be amended to meet new airport overlay codes, the temporary moratorium for residential development applications will be considered.
The ordinance on a ban on retail marijuana establishments and the resolution on medical marijuana facilities are continuations from last year, and will extend through Dec. 31, 2021.
Commissioners will consider a contract between Colorado State University and the county to help facility two programs, one for wildfire fuels reduction and another for wildfire awareness and education.
Other items on the county’s agenda include:
• Consideration of a contract between the county and Simpleview, LLC for website hosting and development.
• A resolution designating public places for posting meeting notices and adopting the schedule for 2021 meetings.
• Consider the extension of a declaration of disaster regarding COVID-19.
• Final resolutions for the Dao minor subdivision, the Roach heritage water subdivision exemption and the Sampson heritage water exemption.
• Consider serving as the convening authority for the Chaffee County Recreation Plan.
• Review the 2021 Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services ambulance licensing.
• Vote on the 2020 Highway Users Tax Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.