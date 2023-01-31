Chaffee County commissioners will hear “specialized detail on a current investigation by the sheriff and Department of Human Services” today during an executive session at a special meeting.
Sheriff John Spezze and DHS Director Monica Haskell will be included in the executive session.
Prior to that, the commissioners will conduct a regular meeting and will consider resolutions filling vacancies on the Planning Commission and Chaffee County Visitors Bureau, ratification of two letters of support for Chaffee Housing Authority and a request to dedicate 60 percent of the county’s lodging tax to Chaffee Housing Authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.