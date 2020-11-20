Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will hold a public meeting regarding a zoning map amendment and requested zoning with an annexation petition submitted by McFarland Properties, LLC, for 3.5 acres situated on the west side of the current municipal limit, west of the Xcel substation on the south side of U.S. 50.
The property is currently developed with the Shell gas station and Tony’s Restaurant.
The meeting will take place during the board’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Poncha Springs town hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
The board will also discuss land use code recommendations regarding auxiliary dwelling units, shipping containers, storage units and duplexes.
Crabtree Group will present information about the principles of new urbanism to the board.
To attend the meeting via Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82260164739 or www.zoom.us.
To attend the meeting by telephone call 346-248-7799
Access Code: 822 6016 4739.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.