The Chaffee County Community Foundation has requested reimbursement for its Emergency Response Fund, which will be discussed during new business at Salida city council’s regular meeting Tuesday.
The foundation requested $123,611 from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, 50 percent of the amount not previously reimbursed. The foundation is also requesting $113,611 from Chaffee County and $10,000 from Buena Vista.
The foundation has expended a total of $377, 222 in direct COVID-19 assistance to individuals and non-profit organizations to date.
Council approved an agreement Sept. 15 with the foundation to provide Coronavirus Relief Funds to non-profit organizations in the amount of $91,760 (with would be reimbursed through the Department of Local Affairs and CARES Act money).
The original allocation is nearly spent, while the community foundation continues to work with partners before the Dec. 30 CARES Act deadline.
City staff is recommending approval of the $123,611 reimbursement request for the Emergency Relief Fund to the foundation.
Council will also discuss updating its electronic participation policy for use in the event of a local emergency declaration during new business.
Policy will specify circumstances and means under which city council, boards and commissions will conduct regular and special meetings by telephone, internet, online or other electronic means.
The policy for electronic meetings requires a local disaster emergency, which the city is scheduled to extend once again Tuesday.
Also in new business is the designation of voting members to the Colorado Association of Ski Towns.
As members, city council is allowed voting membership for official actions of the organization.
With the departure of Cheryl Brown-Kovacic, there is an opening for an alternate voter, should Mayor P.T. Wood like to remain the primary voting member.
Council will continue discussion from Monday’s work session regarding a draft ordinance to create a process for reviewing and conducting hearings on complaints alleging violation of the campaign finance laws in Salida elections.
In 2019, the Colorado General Assembly changed where election finance complaints are filed with the passage of SB19-232, switching the role from the Secretary of State to the clerk of the municipality.
Municipalities across Colorado have adopted local complaint procedures in response.
The proposed amendment to the city code is modeled after the complaint process set forth in SB19-232.
This complaint process will address alleged violations of the campaign finance laws; complaints alleging violations of other election codes governing city elections will be pursued under those codes, and applicable city ordinances.
Register to attend the 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2923586433681497360.
