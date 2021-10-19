by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Chaffee County commissioners will conduct a public hearing on amendment of Section 1.3.5 A2 of the Land Use Code, Notice to Adjacent Property Owners Applicants, by Chaffee County staff request, during their meeting at 9 a.m. today.
The proposed amendment would remove the certified return-receipt requirement and replace it with first class mail notice requirement.
The public hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
Commissioners also will consider Resolution 2021-41 approving the McFarland Heritage Water Subdivision Exemption, which was continued from June 15, Aug. 3, Aug. 17 and Sept. 17.
Resolution 2021-77, approving the final plat for the Martellaro-Veltri Minor Subdivision, will be considered.
Commissioners will consider a request from Kristy Falcon to waive the special event fee for the Two Turkey Relay to be held Nov. 6 by Chaffee County Running Club.
They will also consider a letter of support and discuss a request for matching funds for a RESTORE Colorado grant for the Riverside 2 Project.
Commissioners will hear a status update on the Land Use Code Rewrite Project firm selection process and will discuss proposed Chaffee County Landfill rate changes.
The consent agenda includes:
• Approval of Resolution 2021-74 approving a partnership with Colorado Mountain College in applying for and distributing the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Matching Funds Scholarship (COSI) 2021-22 allocation
• Ratification of Resolution 2021-75 authorizing the purchase of property at 185 Quigot Court.
• Approval of Resolution 2021-76 approving the Smith-Arkansas River Investment LLC boundary line adjustment and lot line elimination.
• Finalizing a contract with Tryg Group for the Assessor’s Office remodel.
• A report from the county treasurer for the month of June.
• A report for September from the Chaffee County Veterans Service officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.