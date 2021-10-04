Chaffee County Commissioners will consider a pledge to support the Town of Buena Vista’s land and water conservation fund 2022 grant application
They will vote to finalize a contract with Dude Solutions for SmartGov system to streamline applications and licenses in the county planning department.
Council will consider changing the closing date and possession of the property at 185 Quigot Ct. to Oct. 15.
At 9:15 a.m. public hearings and consideration of recommendations from the Planning Commission Meetings with regard to:
• The Martellaro-Veltri Minor Subdivision Final Plat at 7476 CR 145, to subdivide approximately 16.9 acres into four lots ranging in size from 3.6 to 5.5 acres.
• A Smith-Arkansas River Investments LLC boundary line adjustment and lot line elimination applicants for 30210 and 30224 N. U.S. 24, Buena Vista to combine four lots into two lots and to adjust property lines between the two property owners that will fix a non-conformity where the property line goes through a structure.
The commissioners will also review a Triview Metropolitan District Water Court application and consider possible course of action.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Renewal of a liquor store license for High Peaks Liquor, 12950 U.S. 24, Buena Vista.
• Resolution 2021-73, an amendment to Resolution 2021-55, approving the Adams agricultural subdivision exemption No. 3 will also be considered.
The commissioners will adjourn to executive session to receive legal advice on specific legal questions and strategy involving the housing department.
