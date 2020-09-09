The Chaffee County Fairgrounds will be the site for the Nestlé Waters North America 1041 application, scheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 20 and 9 a.m. Oct. 22, Chaffee County commissioners unanimously decided Tuesday.
In a discussion continued from their Sept. 1 meeting, the commissioners debated when and where would be the best options to hold the meeting while following COVID-19 public health guidelines.
It was decided they would use the fairgrounds, where the south building can hold up to 75 people, while the north building can hold 100. The south building will be set up for the county commissioners, county staff, press, Nestlé’s representatives and anyone else up to the 75 person limit.
They will broadcast the meeting through Zoom, making it available to those in the north building, as well as watching from home.
The north building will serve as overflow, and attendees in the north building will be allowed to make their public comment in person at the south building, as attendees rotate.
Comments will be limited to three minutes, with additional time given if the commissioners have questions. There will be no yielding of time to other speakers. Any letters or reports must be submitted to the county a week prior to allow for review.
Commissioners will continue the meeting at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 to allow those who cannot attend at Oct. 20 to comment.
Commissioners unanimously approved the Rio Frio minor subdivision final plat, which will come back for approval of the final vote Oct. 6.
Planning manager Jon Roorda reported that there would be a 40 foot building setback from the top of the rocky bank, so there would not be any building along the Arkansas River.
Applicant Lauri Jacobson said that she and her husband were dividing this property up to be given to their four children, and had no plans on selling the land as a for-profit project.
Roorda said that if the decision was made in the future to further divide the land for sale, it would have to go through a major subdivision review process.
Commissioner Rusty Granzella said his concerns about further division were cleared up and he likes what has been proposed for the property.
Commissioner Keith Baker said he felt that “they are doing this in a responsible manner,” while Commissioner Greg Felt said he thought it was a “thoughtful layout” and he “appreciated the thought and time that went into making the design.
Other items commissioners unanimously approved included;
• Returning half of the security collateral for improvements at the Oak Leaf Solar Array, with plans to revisit the request on the first meeting in May.
• The boundary line adjustment for the Warren-Faulkner application.
