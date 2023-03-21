Salida City Council will vote on two ordinances regarding the Groover annexation during a regular meeting at 6 p.m. today.
Both ordinances will be first readings, and public hearings are scheduled to be set.
The Groover annexation is for a 0.65-acre parcel at 7285 CR 160, owned by Dewey and Lorita Groover.
Currently the property has a single-family residence and a detached garage, and the Groovers are considering an accessory dwelling unit in the future.
The first ordinance will be to annex the property, and the second ordinance will zone it as R-2 medium-density residential.
Council will consider a resolution appointing Ryan Short, current Historic Preservation Commission alternate member, to fill the seat of Jack Chivvis. Chivvis’ seat expires March 21, and he has stated he will not be able to serve another term.
In other new business, council will designate April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Council has also scheduled an executive session to discuss “sewer system intergovernmental agreements and related continued negotiation with the Town of Poncha Springs.”
