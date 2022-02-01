by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Salida City Council will consider four resolutions during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. today.
Resolution 2022-03 concerns acceptance of a grant award from Colorado Department of Transportation and the Division of Aeronautics of the Colorado Aeronautical Board for runway pavement maintenance at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
Resolution 2022-04 would amend the city’s 2022 fee schedules, specifically allowing developers to pay a fee in lieu of providing inclusionary housing units.
Resolution 2022-05 concerns an amendment to the annexation agreement with Barry and Jodie Snyder.
Resolution 2022-06 concerns appointments to the Public Art Commission board.
Council will hear first reading and set a public hearing on Ordinance 2022-01, amending Chapters 6 and 16 of the municipal code concerning sexually oriented businesses.
The municipal code does not currently address any regulations or restrictions for sexually oriented businesses, and the ordinance would look at setting code language regarding the establishment of such businesses.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A hearing to review a new liquor license for the Velveteen, 115 G St.
• A review of a 2022 compensation and market study analysis.
• A special event liquor license for Salida Elks Lodge No. 808.
• The 2022 city street reconstruction project.
• An agreement for legal services with Wilson Williams LLP.
To participate in the meeting, register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366 or watch it live online at https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.