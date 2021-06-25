Dean Edwards was sworn in to take the seat vacated by longtime Salida Hospital District board member Jean Moltz Tuesday at the board’s June meeting.
Moltz resigned her seat since she will be traveling and living outside the county for at least half the year, splitting her time in Arizona during winters.
As a result, Edwards, who has been a member of the hospital finance committee, was appointed to the board to serve out the rest of Moltz’s term.
With the change came a shuffle in board officers, with Debbie Farrell retaining her position as chairman, Jeff Post moved to vice president and Edwards installed as secretary-treasurer.
Farrell said the board has benefited from Moltz’s presence and has been “plugged in” to Buena Vista sentiments, especially during the process of expanding services at the Buena Vista Health Center.
The board heard a presentation on the neurology spine program.
Dr. Peter Srye said the focus is to build a spine care program and keep cervical and spine procedures, especially those that are minimally invasive, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center versus sending those patients to Vail or Denver for care.
He said the program has a good start and has room to grow in the future with the possible addition of an extra operating room day and expansion of the number of clinic days offered.
Leslie Fagerberg, vice president of fiscal services, reported the hospital’s finances continue to recover from the effects of COVID-19 in 2020.
She told the board the hospital’s operating revenue for May was $43.6 million, about 9-10 percent above the budgeted $39.7 million.
There was an increase in net position of $4.5 million, which was “considerably above” the $1.3 million budget.
In the first five months of 2021 Fagerberg said the hospital had performed 424 in-patient and out-patient procedures.
Lezlie Burkley of the HRRMC Foundation reported the foundation was the beneficiary of two recent windfalls from private donations.
The first was a gift of 400 shares of stock and the other was a gifted donation of $1.4 million from a trust.
The foundation will meet to determine the best way to transfer and optimize the stock dividends.
The $1.4 million has the restriction of being used only for capital improvements, equipment or recruiting a specialist not currently available at HRRMC.
Burkley said the foundation planned to talk to trust administrators to find out if staff or patient housing projects might be permissible as capital improvements.
The foundation also decided to put off holding an in-person Jewel Ball again this year to address sensitivities and emotions regarding COVID-19. The foundation will conduct a mail-in campaign again this year.
The board will not meet in July.
