The status of the public health order, emergency disaster declaration and county COVID-19 processes will be the subject of a review at the Chaffee County commissioners meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. today.
County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom and Assistant County Attorney Miles Cottom will present information about COVID-19 actions and possible changes.
In other business commissioners will consider an appeal of an administrative decision denying an application for a short-term rental license for property at 13500 CR 220. The matter was continued from the Feb. 15 meeting.
Alli Gober will present request for a special event application permit fee waiver for the April 17 Pole, Pedal and Paddle event.
Commissioners will consider a resolution for the Ogden major subdivision preliminary and final plat, continued from Feb. 1 and Feb. 8.
The Holmes-Young boundary line adjustment request by Richard Stevenson Holmes Jr. and Kristi Young at 10301 River Bend Road will also be considered. The applicants requested the adjustment to accommodate construction of an accessory dwelling unit.
Under the consent agenda, commissioners will consider approval of:
• Recommendations by the Planning Commission to appoint Hank Held, JoAnne Allen, and Sara Anderson to the Salida Regional Planning Commission and JoAnne Allen to the Transportation Board.
• Resolution 2022-22 to approve the Milus plat amendment, Lot 3, Lazy Daze subdivision.
• Resolution 2022-21 to approve the Held brothers minor subdivision final.
• Resolution 2022-23 to approve the Sage Heights major subdivision preliminary plan and final plat.
• Ratification of Resolution 2022-20, supporting the grant application between Chaffee County and National Forest Foundation for the Centennial Grant Program from the Great Outdoors Colorado trust fund.
Commissioners will adjourn to executive session for purposes of receiving legal advice from Cottom on specific legal questions and strategy involving potential land use litigation. County Attorney Daniel Tom, County Administrator Bob Christiansen and Finance Director Dan Short may also attend.
