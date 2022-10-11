The Salida school board will consider accepting and certifying the Salida School District accreditation recommendation at its meeting at 6 p.m. today.
A proposal for $70,230 for the Crest Academy playground structure will also be considered.
The board will discuss the Colorado Association of School Boards October delegate assembly.
It will receive reports form department managers and school principals as part of the meeting.
The meeting will be in person at the Kesner Building boardroom, 349 E. Ninth St.
It will also be livestreamed on the Salida School District YouTube channel.
