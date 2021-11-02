Chaffee County commissioners will hear a presentation on the developing Colorado Mountain College Salida campus at their regular meeting at 9 a.m. today.
Other items on the agenda:
• A Colorado Opioids Settlement memorandum of understanding.
• A public access easement for a public scenic viewing area at Centerville Ranch.
• A contract award for wildland urban interface forest and watershed health restoration projects.
• Acknowledgement of award conditions and covenants with Salida-area Parks, Open Space and Trails and the State Historical Fund, with a memorandum of understanding with SPOT.
• Fair stimulus funding grant from the Colorado Department of Agriculture.
• A letter of support for an application by the Salida Community Center for a community revitalization grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.
In the consent agenda, commissioners will consider approving:
• Resolution 2021-80 to amend Section 1.3.5 A2 of the Chaffee County Land Use Code to remove the certified, return receipt requirement and replace it with a first class mail notice requirement for notices to property owners.
• Resolution 2021-78 approving the Hiser agricultural subdivision exemption.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the commissioners’ meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
To participate via Zoom visit https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or call 699-900-6833.
Meeting ID: 109079543.
