The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees approved a resolution amending the Poncha Springs Land Use Code requiring proof of the property owner’s “bona fide” residence in Chaffee County to obtain a short-term rental license within the town of Poncha Springs.
The move came during the trustees’ Feb. 28 meeting.
In addition to the owner’s valid driver’s license or state-issued identification, a signed certificate of registration to vote, no more than 30 days old, or documents designating a primary residence for income tax purposes filed with the Internal Revenue Service for the prior year and a signed and notarized affidavit to bona fide residency in Chaffee County must be submitted with yearly applications.
Trustees also approved proposed signage for Colorado Outpost and liquor license renewals for Chaffee County Fairgrounds and Alta No. 1641.
Jerry Mallett made a presentation on a potential ice rink and sports training facility north of Poncha Springs and requested a letter of support for grant purposes.
Susan Matthews of Salida Regional Library gave a presentation on the role of the library with the recent and projected growth in Poncha Springs and made suggestions for increasing service to the area, including a pop-up library during summer months.
Trustees adjourned to executive session to discuss the town administrator employment agreement.
