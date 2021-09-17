by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Chaffee County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to pursue a lawsuit to remove an unsafe building at 7118 Clark Hill Road.
The owners of the property, Robert and Kimberly Frasher, had a county deadline of Aug. 23 to remove the building, which was the subject of a 2018 lawsuit brought by downhill neighbors Chuck and Wendy McKenna when the slope above their home at 7116 began to slide and encroached on their property. A retaining structure was built to protect the McKenna property, and the Frasher structure was deemed unsafe by the county and ordered removed.
McKenna, who is poised for retirement, told commissioners they had listed their home for sale and had interested parties visit the property who then decided the status of the 7118 structure made the purchase too risky.
The McKennas have since pulled their home off the market.
Commissioner Greg Felt said, while he had no wish to inflict more hardship on the Frashers, he was reluctant to create another deadline and wanted to move on to the next step.
The commissioners also approved a resolution and a warranty deed from the Salida School District to transfer the Valley View school property at 9051 CR 140 to Chaffee County ownership.
An earlier attempt to transfer ownership was delayed by a discrepancy in legal property descriptions.
In light of continuing concerns over COVID-19, commissioners also ratified and extended Amendment No. 14 declaring a local disaster emergency, to be in effect until Nov. 9.
In other business commissioners approved:
• Allowing the county’s $1,128,355 private activity bond allocation to roll back to the Colorado Division of Housing to go back into its statewide balance for this year.
• A ground lease between Chaffee County/City of Salida and Don Dubin for a hangar at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
• New hours for the Veterans Services office. The new hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays, by appointment Fridays and via cellphone and laptop from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• A special events liquor license for a Central Colorado Conservancy event Oct. 14 at Hutchinson Ranch.
• A special events liquor license for a Colorado Fourteeners Initiative event Sept. 26 near Frontier Ranch off CR 321.
• Authorizing filing an application for the right-of-way for CR 397 under provisions of the Federal Land Policy Management Act of 1976.
• The Mallinckrodt bankruptcy restructuring plan and general opioid litigation.
• A letter of support for the U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District for the 2022 Colorado Parks and Wildlife nonmotorized trail grant.
Commissioners also heard a presentation on roads and access on Methodist Mountain.
