The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners will conduct two public hearings starting at 9:15 a.m. today during its final meeting of the month.
The first public hearing will be on the El Rancho Vaquero minor subdivision final plat The property is at 28445 Los Nietos Drive, Buena Vista. The request is to resubdivide 29.28 acres into three lots ranging in size from 9.6 to 9.85 acres.
Wells and on-site wastewater treatment systems will serve the property. No additional right-of-way is required, and Los Nietos Drive is installed and approved.
The second public hearing, for Timber Creek Ranch conservation, seeks to subdivide 184.27-acre Parcel 6 of Timber Creek Ranch into 59 lots with the minimum being 0.86 acre and one additional outlot of 114.78 acres to be preserved in perpetuity as contiguous open space.
Wells and on-site wastewater treatment systems would serve the property.
Commissioners will consider a request to continue until Dec. 7 a public hearing on the Morrison minor subdivision final plat for property at 15974 CR 306, Buena Vista. The proposal is to designate a 6.28-acre outlot (Outlot A of the Morrison Heritage Water subdivision exemption) as a buildable lot through the minor subdivision process.
Commissioners will also consider a request to continue to Dec. 7 another public hearing on the Elk Run conservation subdivision at 28505 CR 340, 28495 CR 340 and 28375 CR 340, Buena Vista, to subdivide five parcels of a combined approximately 393 acres into 29 lots with the minimum being 4 acres and four additional outlots of a combined 313.88 acres to be preserved in perpetuity as contiguous open space. Wells and on-site wastewater treatment systems would serve the property.
Following public hearings, commissioners will consider submission of HB21-1271 DOLA Innovative Housing Strategies: Planning Grant Program application in collaboration with the county, Chaffee Housing Authority and Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., as presented by Becky Gray, director of housing.
In other business, commissioners will consider:
• An administrative interpretation regarding whether proposed changes to The Estates at Mount Princeton Phase 1 public utility district are minor or major.
• A letter of support for the Commitment to Veteran Support and Outreach Act (HR 4601), which would “meaningfully increase our ability to support veterans as they navigate the cumbersome bureaucracy of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs benefits process.”
• Agreement for transfer of entitlement for the transfer of $150,000 of fiscal year 2020 federal funds from Harriett Alexander Airport to Central Colorado Regional Airport and $150,000 of fiscal year 2020 to Spanish Peaks Airport.
• The monthly report from the County sheriff.
Commissioners will also discuss protocol for upcoming county meetings due to changing COVID data.
Commissioners will consider consent agenda items including:
• A Department of Local Affairs HB21-1271 grant application for a Housing Needs Assessment – Becky Gray.
• Ratification of agreement to purchase a 2022 ambulance from North Star.
• Pay bills.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. However, due to the recent increase in number of COVID-19 cases in the county, the commissioners and county administration are putting additional emphasis on precautions to reduce in-person exposure.
That includes requesting people use virtual platforms for public meeting participation as much as possible and establishing an expectation that all people wear masks when in county facilities and at county-convened meetings and events, regardless of vaccination status, a press release stated.
Participants in public hearings and other commissioners’ considerations are encouraged to use the Zoom link at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 to attend meetings virtually.
Anyone with questions on virtual participation in public meetings, or who needs assistance with accessing Zoom, is encouraged to contact the administrative office at 719-539-2218 or email chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org for support.
