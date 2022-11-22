Leslie Fagerberg, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center vice president of fiscal services, will present a review of the 2023 budget to the Salida Hospital District board of directors at its meeting at noon today.
Following the presentation, board members will consider resolutions adopting the budget, appropriating sums of money and setting the mill levy for 2023.
The board will then hear standard reports from Fagerberg on finance and CEO Bob Morasko on administrative matters.
Committee reports from Dean Edwards, finance committee; Jeff Post, facilities and strategic planning; and Bill Alderton, HRRMC Foundation, will also be heard.
The board will then adjourn to executive session to discuss risk management and grievance reports, real property negotiations and provider agreements.
