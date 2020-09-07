The Rio Frio minor subdivision final plat will be one of two public hearings the Chaffee County commissioners address during their meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right hand side of the home page.
The Rio Frio is an application from Laurie Jacobson, representing S.L. Jacobson, to subdivide parcel 1 of the Nestlé Waters North America Inc/Jacboson boundary line adjustment of 27.16 acres into four lots, approximately 5 acres each. The property is located at 23225 CR 300, Buena Vista. This hearing is being continued from the Aug. 11 meeting.
The second hearing is for a boundary line adjustment between Joe Warren and Robert and Sheila Faulkner, at 24703 and 24711 CR 339, Buena Vista.
The request will revert parcel A and B of the Maxwell Ranch boundary line adjustment back to the original configuration. The Warren property, parcel B-1, will increase from 35 to 39.94 acres and the Faulkner property, parcel A-1, will decrease from 24.53 to 19.59 acres.
In other business, commissioners will reconvene as the 1041 authority to continue their discussion regarding public hearings for the upcoming Nestlé Waters North America renewal request of their 1041 permit.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Report on assess property values from county assessor Brenda Mosby.
• Consideration of the release of a $29,000 security collateral for improvements for Oak Leaf Solar Array.
• Report from the county veteran service officer.
