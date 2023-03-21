Renewal, a weekend of concerts presented by Bonfire Entertainment, will be the subject of a public hearing to consider a special event permit during today’s Chaffee County commissioners’ meeting.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m., and the public hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
The Renewal weekend of concerts is scheduled for Sept. 21-23 at The Meadows, 14822 CR 350, Buena Vista.
This year’s event is proposed for 7,500 spectators, and the special event permit would include amplified sound and a liquor license.
The concert has been held at the Buena Vista site in previous years.
Commissioners will also consider the quitclaim deed deeding property owned by Chaffee County known as “Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds,” to the Town of Buena Vista and a resolution approving the transfer of rodeo grounds property to the Town of Buena Vista.
Other items up for consideration include:
• An update on general short-term rental licenses and renewals.
• Legal action against Monarch Lodge, 22720 W. U.S. 50.
• A proclamation declaring April 3-9 as National Public Health Week in Chaffee County.
• An electric vehicle readiness grant through Colorado Energy Office.
• A letter of support for a United States Geologic Survey groundwater study.
• A notice of an award decision on a Poncha Pass fuels mitigation project.
• Discussion regarding staff directions related to county administrator hiring negotiations.
• An update on hiring of a Chaffee Housing Authority director.
• Membership in Counties and Commissioners Acting Together.
The meeting will be at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.