Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will hear an update on the Chaffee County Housing Authority from Becky Gray, Chaffee County director of housing.
At their Sept. 30, 2020 meeting the trustees voted not to join the multi-jurisdictional housing authority.
During new business the trustees will consider if the town wants to join the housing authority at this time or delay a decision until a later date.
In other business the board of trustees will:
• Consider a Crossroads Village Phase 2 subdivision improvements agreement.
• Consider approval of the 2020 audit.
• Consider tabling a preliminary plat for Halley’s Corner to the Oct. 25 board meeting.
• Hear an August 2021 finance report from town manager Brian Berger.
• Schedule a work session for the 2022 draft budget.
The meeting will be held in person starting at 6:30 p.m. today at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs.
The public may also attend via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83606434946 or www.zoom.us. or by phone at 346-248-7799, access code 836 0643 4946.
