Poncha Springs Trustees approved the annexation and rezoning of the McFarland Oil property at 11344 U.S. 50.
The property is currently developed with a Shell Gas Station and Tony’s restaurant.
A presentation by Joe DeLuca showed future plans for the site include removal of the restaurant, expansion of the convenience store and connecting to City of Salida sewer and Town of Poncha Springs water.
The connection of the site to the town water system will require the installation of 800 feet of 8 inch main which will cost the property owners about $70,000.
About a third of that, DeLuca said, will be the cost of traffic control on the highway during construction.
The trustees approved the annexation unanimously and the rezoning to SD-1 with one dissenting vote from Trustee Tom Moore who favored a T-5 designation for the highway frontage portion of the property, which would preclude industrial usage and SD-1 on the back portion of the property which currently has bulk fuel storage not allowed under the T-5 designation.
The trustees also heard a presentation from Mt. Princeton Geothermal, LLC regarding a proposal to appoint the company to consult in writing grant applications for further exploration on the geothermal resources beneath the town and to conduct the studies if awarded.
Various uses for geothermal development were presented including use of geothermal energy for power and to boost economic development in the area.
The trustees asked Mt. Princeton Geothermal for a written proposal to be delivered to the town attorney as a step toward moving forward with the appointment and further study of the geothermal potential in the area.
In other business trustees:
• Discussed clarification of accessory dwelling units including parking and short term rentals, agreeing to hear and review requests for ADUs.
• Approved the 2021 recycling intergovernmental agreement.
• Approved a resolution appropriating additional sums of money to defray expenses in excess of amounts budgeted for the Town of Poncha Springs
• Approved resolutions for adoption of the 2021 budget and appropriation of sums of money to various funds and spending agents for the Town of Poncha Springs.
• Approved the cancellation of the December 28 board of trustees meeting and holiday party.
