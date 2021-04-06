Salida City Council will hold a public hearing before considering Ordinance 2021-3, a major impact review for a 1.72 acre parcel located west of Holman Avenue, known as the Ambrose subdivision, currently zoned R-2, to place a planned development overlay on the property and approve the development plan and seen-lot major subdivision for Holman Court.
In new business the council will:
• Consider a community grant recommendation of City of Salida Donor Advised fund to Chaffee County Community Foundation.
• Consider Resolution 2021-8 to approve and adopt the Salida City Council Handbook and replace the Salida City Council Meeting Rules of Procedure.
• Consider on first reading Ordinance 2021-4 the transfer and conveyance of real property, located at the intersection of M Street and W. Third St., from the City of Salida to Chaffee Housing Trust, authorizing the execution of certain agreements for said sale, and replacing and superseding Ordinance 2020-13. The council will set a public hearing.
• Consider on first reading Ordinance 2021-5 annexing to the city of Salida a certain tract of land in unincorporated Chaffee County known as the Upchurch annexation. The council will also consider a rezoning ordinance (2021-6) for the same property as medium-density residential.
The council will set a public hearing for both ordinances.
An extension of the declaration of a state of local emergency and COVID-19 action plan implementation will also be considered.
Operating as the marijuana licensing authority, the council will conduct a public hearing regarding a location change application from PG Retail I, LLC, doing business as Nature’s Medicine.
The city council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. today. To attend the meeting register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
To watch live meetings visit https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1
