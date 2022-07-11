A land use code update by Logan Simpson of Fort Collins will be presented to Chaffee County Board of Commissioners at their Monday work session.
Logan Simpson is currently working on the first of three modules of the LUC update.
The presentation is set for the afternoon.
The morning agenda includes updates from the county building department, emergency medical services and Chaffee Housing Authority.
The board will also hear reports sitting as the landfill committee, county board of social services and county board of health.
An executive session to receive legal advice concerning a potential property transfer will also be held.
The commissioners will meet in person at 9 a.m. at the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
The meeting is also available online at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by phone at 669-900-6833 meeting ID 109079543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.