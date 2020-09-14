Budget considerations continue at 9 a.m. Monday as Chaffee County commissioners meet with Scott Peterson, marketing director Chaffee County Visitors Bureau and Wendell Pryor, director Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation.
To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
Commissioners are scheduled to meet with Peterson and Pryor at 1:15 p.m. and 1:40 p.m. respectively.
From 9 a.m. until lunch commissioners will be hearing reports from county department heads.
At 2 p.m. they are scheduled to hear about a Greater Outdoor Colorado (GOCO) contribution request from Leonard Davis, representing the Peak to Peak Pickleball Club.
Mickey Berry, Angel of Shavano Recycling is scheduled to meet with the commissioners at 2:20 p.m. for an update on the recycling program and discuss the 2021 budget.
Bob Morasko, CEO and Jake Zehnder, benefit health advisor for Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center will be on hand at 2:45 p.m. to talk about health insurance costs.
Tuesday meeting
Two requests for fee waivers are on the agenda for the Chaffee County commissioners regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The first will be a request to waive the fees for use of the Chaffee County Fairgrounds, Sept. 24-29, to serve lunches to volunteer searchers in the Susan Morphew case.
Commissioners will hold a public hearing to consider a fee waiver for a special event permit from Salida Parks and Recreation for the Salida Bike Fest and Banana Belt, scheduled for 9:15 a.m.
A public hearing will be held to consider the request for the preliminary/final plan for the North Fork Ranches major subdivision preliminary plan, continued from the Aug. 18 meeting.
THS Investments, represented by Crabtree Group, propose to subdivide 149.93 acres into 17 lots, minimum 5 acres per lot, at 15350 Granite Parkway in Maysville.
In other business commissioners will consider establishing an intergovernmental agreement to form the Chaffee County Multijursidictional Housing Authority.
Commissioners may also move into executive session to receive legal advice from assistant county attorney Daniel Tom on “specific legal questions involving the IGA (Intergovernmental Agreement) for law enforcement services between the county and the town of Poncha Springs.”
Other items on the agenda include:
• Continuation from Sept. 1 on a request from Chaffee County Community Foundation for COVID-19 relief funds for non-profits.
• A recommendation from county emergency management department director Rich Atkins on a vendor for the county hazardous mitigation plan.
• A request for renewal of a liquor license for High Peaks Liquor, 12950 U.S. 285, Unit A, Buena Vista.
