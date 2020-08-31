How to consider venue options for hearings on Nestlé Waters North America’s 1041 is the topic of the Chaffee County meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Commissioners will consider how to choose the venue in light of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
Colorado House Bill 1041, passed in 1974, allows local governments additional authority for planning decisions with regards to regulating areas of statewide concern.
The county has passed multiple 1041 regulations over the years, including the original Nestlé 1041 application in 2009.
In other business, commissioners will hold a public hearing for the appeal for the preliminary plat for the Larks Perch major subdivision preliminary plan, which has been continued multiple times, the latest from the Aug. 4 meeting.
The applicants, 9470 Hutchinson LLC, c/o Integrity Trust Company and represented by The Crabtree Group, are requesting to divide 36.87 acres into 13 lots with the minium size being 2.01 acres.
The Chaffee County planning commissioner denied the application due to concerns about stormwater drainage on the property.
Other items on the commissioners agenda include:
• Discuss and consider extension of the declaration of local emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• A report from Sheriff John Spezze.
• Consider a proclamation to “recognize the role Chaffee County 911 Dispatchers have as first responders.”
• A request from Chaffee County Community Foundation for Coronavirus relief funds for non-profits.
• Release for $29,000 security collateral for improvements for Oak Leaf Solar Array, continued from Aug. 19.
• A final resolution for the Tipton minor subdivision final plat.
• A final resolution for the High Country Village major subdivision planned development.
• A resolution for a land use code text amendment, adding 1.1.8 B2, regarding the Buena Vista intergovernmental agreement.
• A request for a retail liquor license renewal for Station 24 Café, 12867 U.S. 285, Buena Vista.
Planning Commission Meeting
The Chaffee County Planning Commission will hold a special meeting beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday, continuing all items from their Aug. 25 meeting, which was cancelled due to being unable to make a quorum.
To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
The commissioners will be hearing the application for the Rio Frio minor subdivision final plat, continued from their July meeting.
The applicant, Lauri Jacobson for S.L. Jacobson, LLC, is proposing to subdivide Parcel 1 of the Nestlé Waters North America Inc./Jacobson boundary line adjustment of 27.16 acres into four lots, approximately five acres each, at 23225 CR 300, Buena Vista.
There will also be two outlots of 2.1 and 2.6 acres and a dedicated right of way.
Their second hearing is the Bear Trail Filing 3 minor subdivision sketch plan, applicant Richard Junker for Cake Town Properties, LLC, located at 31180 Kodiak Court, Buena Vista.
The request is to re-submit the Bear Trail Subdivision Filing 3 on 10.28 acres into three lots, with a minimum of 2.4 acres per lot.
This application is being submitted concurrently with the Bear Trail subdivision master plan plat amendment to remove the residential planned unit development wording on the original Filing 3, which was approved by the Chaffee County commissioners during their Aug. 18 regular meeting.
