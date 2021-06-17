Salida received a clean audit of its comprehensive financial report from McMahan and Associates Tuesday at city council’s regular meeting.
The firm’s Daniel Cudahy and Lillian Marcione presented their findings to the council.
Cudahy said the city is doing well financially with about $14.4 million on a budget of $17.5 million.
He said that’s about 82 percent of the annual budget, which compares favorably to similar municipalities in Colorado.
Cudahy said the city’s net position increased about $483,000 during 2020, and the increase was mostly due to a 60 percent increase in sales tax over 2019, which brought in a little over $1 million to the city.
The only recommendation brought forth was the addition of a point-of-sale system at Salida SteamPlant Event Center, which Marcione said was expected to be put into place this year.
The council voted to accept the report and board communication letter.
Council voted to approve an amended employment agreement for City Administrator Drew Nelson, which will increase the position salary from the $125,000 approved in 2019 to $140,000 per year, which was found to be in line with similar positions in comparable Colorado communities.
A resolution was approved to allow overnight camping in Marvin Park for the 2021 Gone to the Dogs Inc. dog agility event scheduled for July 30-Aug. 1.
Camping would occur in the Sackett Avenue parking lot. Laura Bussing, organizer and owner of Gone to the Dogs, assured the council that provisions had been made for portable toilets and recycling.
A proposed ordinance (2021-10) to amend Section 16-13-40 of the Salida Municipal Code concerning in-lieu fees chosen as an option for satisfaction of the inclusionary housing requirements was approved on first reading, and a public hearing was set for July 6.
The Salida Planning Commission’s recommendations for changes call for:
• Fees in lieu to be updated to reflect market charges (this will result in near doubling of fees).
• Fees in lieu to be located in the city fee schedule for periodic updating.
• Rental apartment units applicable to inclusionary housing requirements could be charged differently than other units (reduced).
• Resolution with a new fee schedule to be brought concurrent with the second reading.
Other items approved under the council’s consent agenda included:
• Small Business Alliance plans for a Fourth of July event at Riverside Park with a 9 p.m. bike light parade.
• Shakespeare in the Park performances and ArtWalk events at Riverside Park, June 26-27.
• Angel of Shavano Car Show at Riverside Park from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 7 to benefit Chaffee County Search and Rescue South.
• Summer Concert Series at Riverside Park from 6-8 p.m. Thursdays from July 1-Aug. 5.
