Salida City Council will conduct two public hearings and vote on two ordinances and two resolutions concerning the 141 Annex annexation during their regular meeting at 6 p.m. today.
The annexation will incorporate three lots on CR 141 – 7543, 7547 and 7551 – along with CR 141 from CR 140 to the westernmost edge of Lot 1, an area of 1.358 acres.
Resolution 22-11 will approve findings of facts, determinations and conclusions regarding the annex, Ordinance 22-02 will annex the property into the city limits, Ordinance 22-03 will set the property as a medium-density residential zone, and Resolution 22-12 will approve the annexation agreement between the city and the property owners.
In other business the council will hear the final reading and conduct the public hearing for Ordinance 22-01, establishing language in the municipal code regarding sexually oriented businesses within city limits.
Council will vote on Ordinance 22-04, to amend Chapter 2 of the municipal code to clarify appointments to boards and commissions.
In new business council will consider Resolution 22-10, which would approve a memorandum of understanding with the Chaffee Housing Authority establishing “Open Doors,” the long-term rental incentive program.
To watch the meeting online, visit https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
To participate in the meeting online, register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.