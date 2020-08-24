Chaffee County department heads will discuss 2020 accomplishments, and 2021 goals and budget needs during two all day meetings with commissioners Tuesday and Thursday.
In addition commissioners will ask if and how a new public affairs officer might be beneficial.
To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
Commissioners will meet with representatives from: veteran’s services, Small Business Development Center, treasurer, fairgrounds, sheriff’s office, communications and dispatch center, detention center, coroner, assessor, Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field and the 4-H Extension office on Tuesday.
Representatives from the clerk’s office, building, planning and zoning and engineering departments, public health, housing, Touber Building, emergency medical services, emergency management, landfill, week control and legal departments will meet with commissioners Thursday.
Planning and Zoning meeting
The Chaffee County Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Tuesday, beginning with a work session at 4 p.m.
They will discuss the airport overlay district, and will be joined by the Airport Advisory Board via Zoom.
They will also review the Housing + Health Speaker series.
Regular meeting starts at 6 p.m. with a hearing for the Rio Frio minor subdivision final plat, continued from their July meeting.
The applicant, Lauri Jacobson for S.L. Jacobson, LLC, is proposing to subdivide Parcel 1 of the Nestlé Waters North America Inc./Jacobson boundary line adjustment of 27.16 acres into four lots, approximately five acres each, at 23225 CR 300, Buena Vista.
There will also be two outlots of 2.1 and 2.6 acres and a dedicated right of way.
Their second hearing is the Bear Trail Filing 3 minor subdivision sketch plan, applicant Richard Junker for Cake Town Properties, LLC, located at 31180 Kodiak Court, Buena Vista.
The request is to re-submit the Bear Trail Subdivision Filing 3 on 10.28 acres into three lots, with a minimum of 2.4 acres per lot.
This application is being submitted concurrently with the Bear Trail subdivision master plan plat amendment to remove the residential planned unit development wording on the original Filing 3, which was approved by the Chaffee County commissioners during their Aug. 18 regular meeting.
