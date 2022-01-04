by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Moratoriums on new medical and retail marijuana facilities in unincorporated areas of Chaffee County will be considered at the first Chaffee County commissioners meeting of 2022, starting at 9 a.m. today.
Commissioners will consider a resolution imposing until Dec. 31, 2023, a temporary ban on submission, acceptance or processing of applications and the licensing, permitting or operation of any medical marijuana facility.
They will also consider on second reading an ordinance imposing a temporary moratorium until Dec. 31, 2023, on the submission, acceptance or processing of applications and the licensing, permitting or operation of any retail marijuana establishment in unincorporated Chaffee County, including the use of land for such purpose or purposes with the exception of applications and licenses with respect to certain existing marijuana establishments.
Also on the agenda are:
• A request for 2022 funding for the Chaffee Housing Trust.
• The Tomkiewicz/Fortier heritage water subdivision exemption request to subdivide 19.88 acres into two lots of 11.25 and 8.63 acres.
• Resolution 2021-41 approving the McFarland heritage water subdivision exemption.
• Resolution 2022-05 – Ratification and Extension/Amendment No. 16 of Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency.
• A discussion with Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom about the county COVID-19 policies for board and committee meetings.
• Resolution 2022-01, designating the public website for posting meeting notices, designating exigent and emergency posting place and adopting the schedule for regular meetings in 2022.
• Resolution 2022-03 renewing the Ambulance Service License for Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services and issuing Ambulance Vehicle Permits for five ambulances operated by Chaffee County EMS.
• Resolution 2022-04 for the Morrison minor subdivision final plat.
• Discussion of dates for Planning Commission interviews.
• A letter of support for the Sundry Theater’s State of Colorado Revitalization Grant.
• The November sheriff’s report.
For information on joining the Zoom meeting, visit https://www.chaffeecounty.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.