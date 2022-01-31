Chaffee County Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 8 a.m. today to consider Resolution 2022-06, which would approve an increase of the number of precincts within Chaffee County.
Colorado revised statute 1.5.101(3)(a) directs the county clerk, subject to board approval, to establish at least one precinct for every 1,500 active voters after a federal census.
The resolution proposes two precinct splits, with no changes in present boundary lines, increasing the precincts from nine to ten in the county.
During their regular meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the commissioners will consider two land use applications.
Resolution 2021-41, which has been continued eight times beginning in June 2021, is for the approval of the McFarland Heritage water subdivision exemption. This is scheduled for 9:35 a.m.
The second land use code application, is for the Tomkiewicz/Fortier Heritage water subdivision exemption, which has been continued four times since December 2021. This is scheduled for 9:50 a.m.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A proclamation regarding Chaffee Kindness in Action.
• A resolution for the Ogden major subdivision preliminary and final plat.
• Discuss the Chaffee CR 397 bridge replacement license agreements.
• Consider a bid selection on the Methodist Front phase 2 fire mitigation project.
• View a presentation and review the Chaffee Common Ground annual report.
• Discuss county COVID-19 polices for board and committee meetings.
Meetings are being held both in-person and virtually. To participate, go to https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting ID No. 109079543.
