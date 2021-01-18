Chaffee County Commissioners will consider submitting comments on the environmental impact study for the Uinta Basin railroad proposal by the Rio Grande Pacific railroad during their meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Commissioner Keith Baker requested the item and will be leading the discussion.
In other business, commissioners will discuss, and consider directing the county attorney’s office to take action against the following properties for violations of the short term rental regulations:
• 8490 CR 225
• 16725 CR 289
• 14415 CR 261C
• 30247 Eagles Ridge
At 11 a.m. commissioners will convene as the 1041 permit authority to continue from Dec. 15 the public hearing on Nestlé Waters North America.
All documents regarding this hearing may be found on the Chaffee County Public Notice website at http://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Notices.
Continuances have been requested on two items:
• A public hearing for a land use code text amendment regarding the Salida Airport overlay district, continued from Jan. 5.
• The Shaw Ranch major subdivision sketch plan.
Both of these items have been rescheduled until Feb. 9.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Consideration of a contract between the county and Rue Logging for work on the Methodist Front forest and watershed health restoration project.
• A discussion regarding an advisory board to create the Chaffee County Recreation Plan.
• A renewal consideration for a retail marijuana cultivation license for PG Grow II at 7800 CR 152.
• A request for renewal of a liquor license for the Drift Inn.
• Consider membership and representation to the Southern Colorado Economic Development District.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, meetings will continue to be held virtually until further notice. To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page. You can also connect via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID # 109 079 543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.