Chaffee County commissioners will continue the Nestlé Waters North America 1041 permit application at 1 p.m. Tuesday, after their regular meeting, which begins at 9 a.m.
All meetings are held on Zoom, and to attend, visit http://www.chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
All documents regarding the Nestlé hearing can be found at http://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Notices.
During their regular meeting, commissioners will hold a public hearing to consider a request for a plat amendment to the Strehler property, 8180 CR 240E.
The request is to amend the location of the emergency access easement through the property, avoid steep slopes and vegetated areas and facilitate placement of a new residence.
Other items on the agenda for their 9 a.m. meeting include:
• Contract consideration between the Chaffee County Detention Facility and Securus Technologies, LLC.
• Consider release of $3,520 from escrow funds for the completion of roadways in Westwinds subdivision.
• Resolution for appeal for preliminary plat of Larks Perch major subdivision, continued from Nov. 4.
• Resolution approving land use code text amendment to section 7.7.2 Airport Overlay District, continued from Nov. 4.
• Consider lifting the temporary moratorium on the submission, acceptance or processing of applications for developments with a residential component within the Airport Overlay District, as imposed by Resolution 2020-10, continued from Nov. 4.
• A request for a liquor license renewal from Monarch Ski and Snowboard area.
Today’s meeting
Commissioners will hold their monthly work session at 9 a.m. today, meeting with department heads.
At 1:15 p.m. they are scheduled to hear about the Tennassee Ditch Project from Dave Armstrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.