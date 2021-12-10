The Buena Vista Board of Trustees unanimously decided to extend the local disaster emergency declaration during its Nov. 23 meeting.
In addition, trustees decided to limit public meeting attendance to Zoom, while continuing to meet in person.
“I too enjoy our in-person meetings. I feel like it’s good for our relationship with one another,” said Trustee Libby Fay, echoing Trustee Cindy Swisher. Swisher noted that she had attended the previous meeting virtually due to an exposure to COVID-19.
In other business the board unanimously voted to enter into a purchase and sale agreement for a new police station to be located at 28362 CR 317, currently the home of Valley Home Furnishing. The town plans to renovate and outfit the building for police.
Two holidays were added to the 2022 schedule for town staff. The town will observe Juneteenth on June 20 and Cabrini Day on Oct. 3.
Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of slaves in the United States, harking back to a significant event in Galveston, Texas, in 1865. It was designated as a federal holiday in June 2021.
Cabrini Day was made a state holiday in March 2020 and honors Frances Xavier Cabrini, who established Denver’s first orphanage, among scores of orphanages, hospitals and schools in the Americas.
Trustees granted Fading West amendments to its public improvement agreement with the town.
The amendments give the company until the end of June to finish roads and drainage facilities in the area of its factory off Gregg Drive and allow a certificate of occupancy to be issued prior to the project’s completion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.