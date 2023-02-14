The Salida school board will consider approval of steps and levels per salary schedules for all eligible employees at it regular meeting at 6 p.m. today.
Other items up for consideration include approval for payment procedures and the repeal of Salida High School attendance policies on second reading and, on third reading, the school year, school calendar and instructional time policies.
The board will also consider approval of a sabbatical request from Salida Middle School seventh-grade math teacher Scott McFarland.
Board discussion will focus on electronic document management.
Salida Middle School Principal Michelle Saab will present a detailed report on SMS.
The meeting will be at Crest Academy Middle School, 627 Oak St., and is also available on the Salida School District YouTube page.
