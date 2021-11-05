Chaffee County commissioners heard a presentation about Colorado Mountain College and its presence in Salida during their meeting Tuesday.
Speakers included Rob Simpson, associate dean of academic and student affairs; Ben Cairns, vice president and dean of CMC Leadville and Salida campuses; Matt Gianneschi, CMC chief operating officer and chief of staff; and Carrie Besnette Hauser, CMC CEO and president.
The presentation covered programming and the college’s plans for the future, enrollment and sustainability.
Commissioners then considered contracts for wildland urban interface forest and watershed health restoration projects.
Colorado State Forest Service foresters J.T. Shaver and Josh Kuehn presented recommended bids from contractors on three projects.
Commissioners approved a contract with Colorado Forestry and Earthworks for $53,275 for work on the Farrow Ranch.
The other two project contracts of $36,000 for work at the Canyons subdivision and $16,500 for the Pinon Ridge subdivision were awarded to Johnny Apple Tree Care.
Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with Salida-area Parks, Open-space and Trails and accepted award conditions and covenants for restoration of the Valley View School property.
In other business commissioners approved:
• A Fair Stimulus Funding grant from the Colorado Department of Agriculture.
• A letter of support for an application by the Salida Community Center for a Community Revitalization grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. The grant would be used to refurbish the community center, which sustained water damage last year.
• The Colorado Opioids Settlement memorandum of understanding.
• A public access easement for a public viewing area at Centerville Ranch.
• The consent agenda, which included Resolution 2021-80, removing the certified, return receipt requirement and replacing it with a first class mail requirement, and Resolution 2021-78 approving the Hiser agricultural subdivision exemption.
