Public hearings on the Valley View School subdivision exemption for public benefit will continue during the Chaffee County Commissioner’s meeting at 9 a.m. Monday.
The public hearing began Dec. 9, during which James Richardson, son of and representing the estate of George Richardson, said the family could not support the transfer of the property to the county, due to requests George had regarding the transfer, which were never met.
Commissioners will hear two heritage water subdivision exemptions including one from Chris Bainbridge and the other from Drew Welch and Kristi Olsen.
The Bainbridge exemption is located at 12500 CR 190E and will divide 35.04 acres into two lots, with the heritage water lot at 2.09 acres plus a .53 acre right of way.
The Welch and Olsen exemption is located at 7600 CR 111 and subdivides a 5.11 acre tract into two lots, with minimum lot size being 2.08 acres. The 3.03 acre lot will retain ownership of the existing well permit.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A contract between the county and EnB Janitorial for services at the Touber Building.
• An agreement with Scott Peterson to continue serving as the Chaffee County Visitor’s Bureau director.
• A resolution regarding Jim Wilson.
• Receive a report from the county’s veteran service officer.
• Receive a report from the county treasurer.
• The re-swearing-in of commissioners Greg Felt and Keith Baker.
To attend this meetings, visit http://www.chaffeecounty.org and find the Zoom meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.