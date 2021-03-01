City council will consider a second reading and public hearing concerning business licenses during Salida’s regular meeting Tuesday.
The amendments, which passed 6-0 on a first reading, include deleting the requirement for a Colorado state sales tax license in the city’s short-term rental license applications.
It also includes amending the renewal requirements for marijuana licenses, to be compliant with state law, as well as resolve inconsistencies within the city’s current municipal code.
In other business, council will conduct a public hearing to review a new hotel and liquor license for Pizza Rio. Kitson Holdings, LLC is requesting the license for the establishment located at 228 N. F Street in Salida.
In new business, council will consider the Upchurch annexation. It will also consider a subdivision plat for the Cheery Grove major subdivision.
Tory and Clee Upchurch applied to have a 5.32 acre property annexed into the city along a stretch of CR 140.
Cherry Grove, meanwhile, is located at 825 Scott St. and the proposal is to subdivide a 1.2 acre parcel into seven individual lots.
The consent agenda includes a new legal services agreement with Wilson Williams LLC.
The city has been under contract with Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud, LLP for legal services since November, 2017.
Recently, the city was informed by its principal City Attorney, Nina P. Williams, that she and Geoff Wilson will be creating a new, separate firm that will provide municipal legal services.
Williams and Wilson have been the primary attorneys from the firm who have represented Salida during the past three years and have offered to continue to represent the city under the umbrella of their new firm.
There is no additional fiscal consideration above and beyond what the city’s existing contract with Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud, LLP states, as Wilson Williams LLP will initially keep the same pricing structure.
