Four discussion items are on city council’s agenda for Salida’s work session at 6 p.m. Monday.
Items to be discussed include a fire station needs assessment, the Colorado Association of Ski Towns board election, public art commission interviews and board of director applications for the Chaffee Housing Authority.
The Neenan Company recently conducted a facility and needs assessment for the South Arkansas Fire Protection District in Salida, and found several high-risk areas after a building walkthrough.
The fire department has been at its existing facility for more than 120 years, and Neenan concluded the building systems are inefficient, contributing to an increased operating and maintenance cost.
The assessment also indicated renovating the existing building would be costly and that the facilities lasted four times a typical life cycle.
A needs assessment conducted utilizing staff interviews and industry best practices highlighted the need for a 20,000 square foot facility to accommodate apparatus, administration, training and living quarters, according to the report.
Neenan also recommended providing cancer prevention hot/transition/cold zones, having gender-specific private quarters, having a fire sprinkler system, providing space for additional engines, handicap accessibility and upgraded security systems.
In other business, council will interview Martin Jolley for a spot the Public Art Commission, and consider appointing Jolley at Tuesday’s meeting.
Council also has to appoint two members, plus an alternate, to the new Chaffee Housing Authority.
Council will review applications of eight community members who applied, including Stephanie Davis, Emily Marquis, Craig Nielson, Randy Pigg, Patrick Post, Eileen Rogers, Tobie Thurman and Justin Veltri.
People can register for the online meeting at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3339757082352927504.
