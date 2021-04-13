Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom told commissioners Monday, during the Chaffee County work session, that she has been asked to be on the state board of health.
Carlstrom said she had a meeting with the state this week to find out more of what that would entail, and said it was quite an honor.
She delivered a report to the commissioners, meeting as the county board of health, detailing the most recent COVID-19 vaccination rates. Chaffee County was recently fifth in the state for total doses of COVID-19 administered to county residents per 100,000 people.
The board also heard a Department of Human Services report from Dave Henson of Child Protective services.
Meeting as the county landfill committee, the board heard the first quarter 2021 statistics for the landfill compared to 2020.
Total fees collected so far in 2021 is $223,854.75 compared to $375,078.76 in 2020.
Total number of customers was down to 5,989 from 6,193 last year.
Average number of daily customers was 81 compared to last year’s 82.
Possible solutions for cleaning up windblown trash, including a vacuum system, was discussed.
The county received a welcome letter from Bob Murphy of AARP to the Age Friendly Community Network. The county is only the 16th county to join the network which is geared toward communities with aging populations and providing them with resources.
County housing director Becky gray provided an update on local affordable housing plans including Mesa Crossings in Poncha Springs and Jane’s Place in Salida.
Director of development services Dan Swallow presented a report showing a total of 914 building permits issued so far this year, 97 of which were for single family dwellings.
Last years total during the same period was 777 with 55 bring for single family dwellings.
Following a lunch break commissioners reconvened to hear a review on the Federal Lands Access Program CR 300 project for Browns Canyon.
The plan to improve the existing road is still in the design stages and is tentatively scheduled for fall 2023 construction.
The projected total cost of the project is $2,800,000, of which Chaffee County would be responsible for 17.21 percent.
Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association gave a presentation on the ice rink project in Alpine Park with a request for a one time funding of $20,000 for construction of the shades for the outdoor rink and in-kind donation of county-owned heavy equipment for digging the foundation or lifting shade poles.
The request will be considered at a later date.
Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation and Central Mountain Small Business Development Center presented a plan for the Central Mountain Resilient Entrepreneur Ecosystems.
The group is pursuing Department of Local Affairs and Rural Economic Development Initiative grants.
They requested local matching funds for the full two year grant period of $45,000 from the county.
Amber Van Leuken, executive director of Ark-Valley Humane Society presented the animal shelter’s annual report.
In 2020 the shelter received 414 animals.
Operational expenses totaled $653,245 and operation revenue totaled $693,551 excluding extraordinary income of $170,000 from three bequests to the organization in 2020.
Miki Hodge of Chaffee County Fairgrounds discussed a potential RV event in July. The Xscapers, a community of RV enthusiasts, which visited the county in 2019 has requested to return for the week of July 3-11 this year.
Public information officer Beth Helmke gave commissioners an update on social media platforms for the county.
The board is scheduled to meet in regular session at 9 a.m. today.
To attend via Zoom visit https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or call 1-669-900-6833 and enter meeting ID # 109 079 543.
