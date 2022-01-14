by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Following a public hearing Tuesday, Chaffee County commissioners approved a preliminary plan for the Ogden major subdivision at 12806 CR 190 E., Salida, to subdivide lot 2 of the Ogden heritage water subdivision exemption of 20.14 acres into five lots, all approximately 5 acres.
Applicants Ralph and April Ogden are dedicating a 30-foot-wide private right-of-way off CR 190 E.
Commissioners also approved the preliminary plan for the Peak View subdivision at 11415 CR 190, Salida, which will move forward toward a final plan.
The request is to resubdivide lot 2 of Peak View heritage water subdivision exemption of 20.13 acres into seven lots, ranging in size from 2.05 acres to 6.33 acres, and construction of a low-volume road.
Commissioners approved the replat of lots 1A, 3 and 4 of the replat of the townsite of Garfield, which would vacate parcel 4 and merge that parcel into the adjoining properties owned by Tess Paulding and John and Helen Sturgis.
A lease agreement for Chaffee County Fairgrounds property was removed from the consent agenda.
Lisa Scanga expressed interest in leasing 75 acres owned by the county north of the fairgrounds for hay production and grazing cattle.
Joshua Bright also expressed interest in leasing 10 acres connected to the Bright property at 10480 CR 128 as horse pasture.
The matter was continued to the Jan. 18 meeting.
Commissioners also continued the Tomkiewicz/Fortier heritage water subdivision exception request to subdivide 19.88 acres into two lots of 11.25 and 8.63 acres at 954 W. U.S. 50.
Commissioners voted to appoint Rusty Granzella and Jake Rishavy to represent Chaffee County on the board of directors of Southern Colorado Economic Development District.
A teleworking/remote work policy previously drawn up by former County Attorney Jenny Davis was approved.
The county administrative strategic plan final draft and initial implementation plan was continued to the Jan. 18 meeting.
Remaining consent agenda items, which included the sheriff’s report for December, the treasurer’s report and a Colorado Department of Transportation memorandum of agreement for CR 397 Granite Bridge rehabilitation, were approved.
