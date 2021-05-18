Salida City Council will hear the first reading and set a public hearing for an ordinance concerning a major impact review for a 0.46-acre parcel at the southwest corner of Colo. 291 and West Third Street, currently zoned commercial, proposing a planned mixed-use development.
The applicant is proposing a four-building, 17-unit “community housing” development, which will include residential, commercial and community space.
The site area would normally allow a maximum of seven residential units, or eight with city-approved inclusionary housing units.
The project will provide transitional housing for individuals and families earning between 20 and 200 percent of area median income, with rental rates capped at no greater than 30 percent of income. The project is proposed to be owned and managed by the Chaffee Housing Authority.
In other new business, council will vote on a resolution to establish the city’s budget and appropriations by fund for the 2021 calendar year.
Council is scheduled to adjourn to executive session to discuss a personnel matter.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A resolution on the development improvement agreement for Angelview condominiums.
• A funding request from Central Mountain Resilient Entrepreneur Ecosystem for a grant application.
• 2021 concrete rehabilitation project.
• FIBArk memorandum of understanding and special event permit.
• Sunfest special event permit.
• Ark Valley Pride special event permit.
• Bluegrass on the Arkansas special event permit.
Council will hear citizen comments from Adam Martinez, Dick Leavitt and Bonnie Wiesel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.