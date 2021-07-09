The Buena Vista Board of Trustees will conduct a public hearing on the town’s first retail marijuana license during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Ascend Cannabis has been approved by the state of Colorado.
“That process has gone through, so now it’s to the local jurisdiction,” Town Administrator Phillip Puckett said.
A public hearings also will take place for a license to be issued for The Slammer, a bar that will supplant the Jailhouse at 412 E. Main St.
The board will consider a resolution to approve budget amendments. Puckett said an agreement with Colorado Department of Transportaion concerning Main Street lighting would be included in this resolution.
Housing issues will again be discussed, including a resolution on an intergovernmental agreement on the multijurisdictional housing authority.
“We had already been paying for the housing director, Becky Gray, out of our housing fund. Instead of funding the housing director, it becomes our contribution to the housing authority,” Puckett said.
Short-term rental policy discussion is also likely to continue “now that the board has actually made statements about what we want to protect or put more teeth into,” Puckett said, referring to issues such as community feel and outsized outside investment.
