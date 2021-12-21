by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Chaffee County commissioners canceled their meeting that was scheduled for 9 a.m. today in Buena Vista.
Salida City Council will meet at 6 p.m. today, and the public can watch online or participate via a webinar.
Council will discuss and vote on Resolution 2021-43 to adopt and approve the 2020 fee schedules. Some of the proposed increases include:
• Monthly water rates increase by 2.6 percent.
• Monthly wastewater rates increase by 8.9 percent.
• Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center membership fees increase by 10 percent.
• Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center daily pool passes increase by 30 percent.
Council will conduct public hearings and hear second readings on two ordinances.
Ordinance 2021-19 would approve a property trade between the city and Barry and Jodie Snyder involving a 0.9-acre parcel in the Vandaveer Ranch area.
Ordinance 2021-20 would reappoint Cheryl Hardy-Moore as Salida municipal court judge for another two years.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A funding request from the Boys and Girls Club.
• A resolution approving appointments to the Chaffee Housing Authority.
• A request for a new liquor license for Sherpa Cafe, 1110 U.S. 50.
The meeting can be watched live online at https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
To participate in the meeting, register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366.
After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar.
