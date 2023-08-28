Alternatives to icing and injury

While ice can be useful in reducing pain immediately following an injury, it is not recommended as an ongoing treatment. Cold, and ice in particular, are constricting, which prevents circulation, delays healing and in the long run slows down recovery.
Dr. Gabe Mirkin (founder of RICE theory) recanted including ice as part of the RICE (rest, ice, compression, elevation) protocol. Instead of helping an injury, he now thinks it delays healing. Here’s why:
After icing, there can be hours of decreased blood flow to the injury. This inhibits bringing healing cells to the tissues, which begin the natural and needed inflammation process.
Restricting blood flow can cause long-term injury to the area, including tissue death or nerve damage.
Try these alternative options to help ease pain and promote recovery:
External Remedies
Topicals: Instead of ice, topical formulas use herbs that are considered cooling and can help with injuries to muscles and bones. External topicals are rooted in treating martial arts injuries and are available as patches, roll-ons and oils. Some popular choices are Zheng Gu Shui, Po Sum On and Kwan Loong.
Epsom salt bath: Once dissolved into hot water, Epsom salt releases magnesium, which can help with post workout recovery, muscle and nerve pain, muscle cramps and inflammation.
Heat: Use after the initial acute phase of an injury, once swelling has subsided. Heat can help bring blood flow to the injured area, relieve soreness and increase flexibility.
Internal Support
There are several Chinese medicine herbal trauma formulas. These formulas are useful for reducing pain, swelling, bruising and inflammation. Use one that is most appropriate for your stage of injury.
Stage 1: Acute injury, up to a week. Symptoms of swelling, bruising, inflammation, pain.
Stage 2: This stage happens the few weeks after an injury with reduced pain and swelling. Increased stiffness and soreness.
Stage 3: Starting three to four weeks after an injury with signs of limited range of motion and possibly intermittent pain and swelling.
There are many options of appropriate herbal choices. Here are a few examples:
Great Mender: invigorates blood flow, used for trauma, bruising, fractures, swelling.
Qi Ye Lian: analgesic for acute or chronic muscle and joint pain caused by injury.
Drive Out Stasis From a Painful Body (Shen Tong Zhu Yu Tang): A classic formula for muscle pain, injury, surgery recovery, joint pain and stiffness.
Vitamin C: helps repair tissue, promote healing, keeps tendons and ligaments strong.
Omega 3 fatty acids: reduces inflammation.
Calcium and magnesium: support bone and muscle health.
Acupuncture
Treatments can be done at the onset of an injury or for lingering pain. Acupuncture supports your body's natural healing ability and works to:
Release natural pain killers.
Improve circulation, bringing supply of blood and lymph to the affected area and helping remove cellular debris.
Reduce swelling and increase range of motion.
Speed up healing time.
Amy Lapes, L.Ac., is a licensed acupuncturist and Chinese medicine practitioner in Salida.
