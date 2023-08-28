Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, will shift to new hours of operation for the fall, winter and spring seasons, starting Sept. 5.
The aquatic center will be closed from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday to allow for extended hours on those days, closing at 8 p.m. instead of the former 6 p.m. closing time.
The schedule adjustment aims to support community members by offering more time to use the center after school and work hours or after tourism and recreation activities, according to a press release. Recreation officials said trends show the hours from 1-4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays have the lowest usage.
General maintenance and cleaning will be conducted during the afternoon closures to avoid disrupting patrons during operating hours.
The schedule adjustment will not disrupt regularly scheduled lessons, fitness classes, reservable lap lanes or other aquatics programs.
Fall/winter/spring hours of operation will be6 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; and 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.