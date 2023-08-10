Chaffee County Public Health officials announced they have confirmed the county’s first case of West Nile virus of the year in a Chaffee County resident.
The location of the infected mosquito is unknown, but likely in the Arkansas River Valley. Counties surrounding Chaffee County have also had confirmed cases of West Nile virus, including a confirmed case in a resident of Fremont County. Another suspected case of West Nile virus has been reported to Chaffee County Public Health this week, according to a press release.
West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States and has been regularly reported in Colorado since 2002. The risk to humans occurs primarily from June through early September when mosquitoes are most active. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat the virus in people.
Fortunately, most people infected with West Nile virus do not feel sick. About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Most people with febrile illness due to West Nile virus recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. About one in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord).
Public Health officials said that if you think you or a family member might have West Nile virus disease, you should talk with your healthcare provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.