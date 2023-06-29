Dean Edwards, the newly elected president of the Salida Hospital District board of directors, reviewed policy procedures with the board during their regular monthly meeting Tuesday.
Edwards said he’d experienced a couple of personal situations recently and wanted to discuss them and how hospital employees or the board might handle these incidents. Edwards said the spouse of an employee had come to him to talk about an issue the employee was having at work. Edwards encouraged everyone to engage and deal with situations in a one-on-one setting and not to engage with an outside party. If employees feel they cannot talk to another employee or supervisor, they need to contact the human resources department or file a grievance, something that should be done within five working days. He also reminded everyone that all employees are responsible for following these policies.
Addressing the board, Edwards said Bob Morasko, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center CEO, reports to the board, while the board is responsible for hiring, firing and setting policies for the CEO. Edwards also encouraged the board to go through Morasko if they need to speak with any hospital employees.
“Speaking to staff members to gather information, I don’t see a problem with that,” Edwards said. “It’s a problem when speaking with staff members to guide them.”
Edwards said when he is talking to someone about tech issues, he always copies Morasko on emails.
Edwards mentioned that someone had approached him with suggestions, and Edwards suggested he contact Morasko.
“We’ve changed our culture to say employees are responsible to take comments to a supervisor or VP and not wait,” Morasko said. “We always believe that silence is a yes, so if nobody speaks up during a discussion, then everyone agrees.”
After an executive session, the board voted unanimously to approve the medical staff report, the risk management report and the grievance report. They also unanimously approved to have Morasko open a discussion on purchase of 915 Rush Drive, an empty lot across from the First Street Family Health building.
Dr. Brandon Bentz, ear, nose and throat physician, was scheduled to speak to the board as their focus topic of the month but was unable to attend, as he was seeing patients.
Karen Miller, vice president of financial services, said the hospital was exceeding budget projections for both May and year-to-date. In May HRRMC expected to bring in $368,000 and was up to $963,000. Year-to-date an intake of $3.2 million was budgeted, and actual is around $4 million.
In his report to the board, Morasko said plans for the U.S. 50 clinic remodel were moving forward. Board member Bill Alderton, with the facilities and strategic planning committee, reported the U.S. 50 clinic was having some issues with the heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit, which needed some work. Alderton also reported Custer County’s clinic was moving along, and they planned to have the pharmacy open by mid-July.
Lezlie Burkley, HRRMC Foundation director, presented the foundation report. She said the South Park Health Care clinic in Fairplay had received a $94,179 Department of Local Affairs grant, which will help cover most of the $107,000 needed for an X-ray machine. Burkley said they were looking for foundation members from Park County to represent the area.
