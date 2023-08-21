There has been a recent movement to replace grass lawns with artificial turf, especially in the arid West, but is it actually better for the environment?
Jon Fritz, founder of Salida Turf, said he got involved in the industry by chance. He got artificial turf installed at his house outside of town, after trying unsuccessfully to grow grass at his former downtown house. He said his turf comes from a warehouse on the Front Range, but it is made in a carpet factory in Vietnam.
Fritz said his customers are interested in something that they don’t have to water, that cuts down on weeds and is low maintenance.
“People are looking for a low maintenance yard and a little bit of green, plus xeriscaping,” he said. “Growing grass here is like paddling upriver. But, the color green is really good for your health.”
He said when talking to his customers he tends to recommend the homeowner use a combination of xeriscaping, native plants and some turf.
“As Americans we need to change our mindset of what is the ideal front or backyard,” Fritz said.
The biggest apparent downside to turf is that it is made of plastic. He lamented that there is so much plastic in our society, and he is “not eager” to make money off the introduction of more.
“In a world of convenience, we are caught up between humans that like convenience and wanting to be better stewards of the earth,” he said.
The pro of artificial turf is the reduction in water usage; the con is that it's plastic and made like carpet.
Buffy Lenth, watershed restoration specialist for Central Colorado Conservancy, said people need to ask themselves, “Is it the right place and time for turf? And that is absolutely their choice. If you’re doing it for the planet and for water conservation, native landscaping is a better choice.”
Lenth said for soil health and rainwater infiltration, it’s better to not blanket the ground with a plastic carpet. She said the Netflix documentary “Kiss the Ground” explains the importance of soil health and how the planet has been losing crucial topsoil at an alarming rate. Building healthy soils is one of the best ways to draw down carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and maintain a healthy water cycle.
For people looking to save water and have a low-maintenance option, seeding with native grasses and wildflowers adapted to our semi-desert environment could be the best option, Lenth said.
Personally, at her own home, she has been moving toward transitioning her yard into more of a wildflower prairie that uses less water and provides habitat for birds and other pollinators.
Alex Tonnesen, co-owner of Western Native Seed in Coaldale, recommended a long list of native grass and seed for Salida and surrounding areas.
For grasses, his list included blue grama, Indian ricegrass and sand dropseed. For flowers, Tonnesen suggested penstemons, firecracker, scarlet gilia, yellow coneflower and Mexican hat. For shrubs and trees he suggested yucca, fernbush, winterfat and Rocky Mountain juniper. (For the complete list see this story online.)
Paul Robertson, who has a doctorate in environmental studies, reiterated that the main issue with artificial turf is that it is made from plastic. “It’s a really big deal right now. Big enough deal that even the governments of the world and the U.S. are trying to figure out how to not use so much plastic. The primary problem is that all plastic eventually winds up as a powder. A really small powder. Breaks down but never disappears and it ends up in every organism on the planet. That in itself, is really the biggest deal with the turf.”
Fritz said his product is “pretty durable” and “won’t flake away.”
Robertson countered, “There is never a good enough reason to use turf.”
He referenced the drop in bird populations and “major crashes” in insect populations as additional proof.
“Everything is connected,” Robertson said. “Plants are connected to all microorganisms; those in the soil are responsible for breaking down wood products and all kinds of organic products. When you put plastics like turf on top, you essentially kill the soil.”
By planting native seeds, he said, the beauty is that once started, the plants shouldn’t need a lot of maintenance. But, he said, it will not look like a lawn.
“We are stuck with this beauty of grass lawns,” Robertson said. “There are more lawns in this country than farmlands.”
He eventually conceded that a small patch of artificial turf wouldn’t be incredibly detrimental. But he said a large section of turf is “basically like concrete.”
Fritz wondered if turf made from hemp could be on the horizon.
Robertson said hemp would break down naturally, unlike plastic, but a hemp yard would likely last no more than two years.
Fritz said, “I’m caught in between. I'm a Salida hippie that likes to ride my bike. I have (artificial) turf at my house. Kids do sports on ours, and it’s lovely to look at the color green. But I also have a ton of plants that grow on their own out there. A small patch, 15 by 15 is a good amount – it’s small and affordable. What we don’t know is the 20-year benefit of water use versus laying down turf.”
He said most people use a weed barrier, with their landscaping, and artificial turf is basically “a weed barrier that lays on top and is green. It’s not an answer to everything, nothing ever is if it's easy. We need to put in the hard work to be better stewards.”
Full list of native plants from Western Native Seed
Grasses:
Blue Grama
Indian Ricegrass
Sand Dropseed
Needle & Thread grass, although it can get a little tall
Bottlebrus Squirreltail
Flowers:
Penstemons, Rocky Mountain, Sidebells, Wand, Crandalls, Scarlet Bugler, Sawsepal, and Firecracker
Scarlet Gilia
Yellow Coneflower
Mexican Hat
Blue Flax
Gaillardia/Blanketflower
Indian Paintbrush
Rocky Mountain Beeplant
Wild Buckwheat
Evening Primrose
Shrubs and Trees:
Yucca
Fernbush
Winterfat
Rabbitbrush
Rocky Mountain Juniper
